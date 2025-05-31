Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VYM stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

