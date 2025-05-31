Investors Research Corp Sells 219 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $59.05 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

