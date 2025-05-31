Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Shares of LSRCY opened at $19.95 on Friday. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

