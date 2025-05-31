Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Shares of LSRCY opened at $19.95 on Friday. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.
About Lasertec
