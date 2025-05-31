BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

