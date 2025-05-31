Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

