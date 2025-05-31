Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
