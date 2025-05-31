ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 697.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in ING Groep by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in ING Groep by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 100,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5%

ING stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

