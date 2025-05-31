GTS Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,870,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VXUS opened at $66.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

