AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,466.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

