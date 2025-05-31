IFG Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.