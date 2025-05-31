The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $599.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

