HFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 179,427 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comprises about 4.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

BTC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

