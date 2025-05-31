Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.12.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5%

CRWD opened at $465.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $474.23.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

