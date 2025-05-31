Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,078 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Repay were worth $35,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Repay by 2,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Repay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repay by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 163,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $684,772.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias acquired 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,435.54. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. This trade represents a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 439,702 shares of company stock worth $1,806,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

