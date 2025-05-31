Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $761.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,804 shares of company stock valued at $138,081,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

