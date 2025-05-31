GTS Securities LLC Sells 756 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $316.34 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.49 and its 200 day moving average is $335.31. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.07, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,370.67. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

