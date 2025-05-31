Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

