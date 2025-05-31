Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $57.63 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.