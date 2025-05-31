GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,018 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,561. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

