Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Champion Iron’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.39.
About Champion Iron
