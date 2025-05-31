Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Champion Iron’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.