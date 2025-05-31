Range Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.95.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

