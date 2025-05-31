The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4%

IPG stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

