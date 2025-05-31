B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,924,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

