Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $11.14 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Leidos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6%

Leidos stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

