Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.1%

PTC stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $203.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

