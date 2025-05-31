Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 127 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11,685.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 192,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12,729.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 251,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $799,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.5%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.