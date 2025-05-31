Investors Research Corp Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $223.14 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.52 and its 200 day moving average is $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

