Summit Global Investments Makes New $840,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

