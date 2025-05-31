Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,398,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

