Investors Research Corp Acquires 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

