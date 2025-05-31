iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Boosted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

