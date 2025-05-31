5,692 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

