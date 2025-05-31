Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after acquiring an additional 503,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

