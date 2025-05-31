First Community Trust NA Sells 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Community Trust NA reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

