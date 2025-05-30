Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

