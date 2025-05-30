49,716 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

TIGR opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.70.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

