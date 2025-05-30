4,880 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

