StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Sells $150,828,732.60 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at $963,481,482.60. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44.

NYSE:SARO opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after acquiring an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,924,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $147,628,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

