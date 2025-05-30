Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

PARR stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

