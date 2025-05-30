Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centuri by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centuri by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centuri by 13,573.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 1,306,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Centuri by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTRI opened at $20.67 on Friday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.50.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

