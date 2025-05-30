GTS Securities LLC Sells 47,047 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,047 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $59,214.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,090.37. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,616 shares of company stock valued at $729,751. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Upstart Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UPST opened at $46.69 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

