Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

