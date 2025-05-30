9,553 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $68.28 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

