Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.5%

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

SIA opened at C$18.51 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

