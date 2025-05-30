Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.67. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 24,833 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

