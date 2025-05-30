iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.54 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 5597496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

