CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $378.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

