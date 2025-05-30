Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 640 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total transaction of $702,105.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,184.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,055.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,112.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

