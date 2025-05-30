alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

