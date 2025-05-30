alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
alstria office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
About alstria office REIT
