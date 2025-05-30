Youngme E. Moon Sells 33,073 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $20.76 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $8,272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

