Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.06 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.66). Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 1 shares.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Down 2.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.81. The company has a market cap of £191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s payout ratio is presently 345.90%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

